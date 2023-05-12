Residents express concerns over possible solar farm in Chemung

CHEMUNG — Seats were filled at Wednesday night’s Chemung Town Board meeting as a public hearing was held on a possible solar farm installation on West Drybrook Road.
The public hearing comes after the Town of Chemung Planning Board gave a vote of recommendation for the solar farm, which includes 77 acres of solar panels. The applicant has not settled a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement with the county yet.
Residents of Chemung expressed their concerns for the 3 Sisters Solar Farm from a financial perspective.
“How much of our tax dollars are going to pay for this project?” one resident asked. “Will they (3 Sisters) pay commercial level property and school taxes for the amount of land involved in the project?”
“We all know this will affect the property values of the people here,” another resident said. “It is going to depreciate the value of the properties that are here right now.”
“We should benefit because a corporation came to town and wanted to do business,” he continued. “Our taxes shouldn’t go up because they’ve caused that problem.”
Residents, specifically those living in proximity of the possible solar farm, also expressed concerns from an environmental standpoint including wetlands in neighboring yards receiving a run off of drainage from the project and the chance of pipes leaking into well water.
“This run off can be contaminated,” a resident said. “If something happens to the solar panels, maybe one of them breaks, that will cause them to leak. They have chemicals in the panels.”
“I just want this to be safe for my family,” another resident said. “If not, I’ll move because I’m not going to sit here and watch this deteriorate my family and my community.”
Some residents shared that although they are in support for renewable energy, they fear what chemicals could leak to their properties.
From an agricultural perspective, residents shared their thoughts.
“This is a large project that will cover roughly 77 acres of land within a agricultural district,” a resident said. “Land will be lost to any possibility of farming for at least 20 years, which is the estimated life of the solar farm. Will this use of the land be consistent with agriculture district guidelines?”
Residents stressed the importance of protecting the rural character of Chemung and stated that the solar farm would be an “eye sore”.
Another resident discussed the long term effects of the solar farm for present and future families in the community.
“It affects our children, grandchildren, new families wanting to move and live here, and our ability to attract families wanting to build a home here,” the resident said. “I want us not to think about how it will change us today, but how it will change us 20 years from now.”
With many residents not in favor of the possible solar farm installation, one resident leaned towards the other side.
“For one of these to go in, New York State requires a bond to go up so at the end of it, that bond would take care of cleaning it up and leaving it as a green field,” the resident said. “From everything that I’ve read, it is very minimal impact on the environment, and I’m going to be living right next door to this.”
“We have three golf courses in this area and multiple farms everywhere,” he continued. “We dump fertilizer, pesticides, and all kinds of things without even thinking twice about it or asking. Compared to a solar farm, just from what I’ve read, it’s minimal.”
The resident added that he knows one of the owners of the property that the solar farm would be on and stated that it would benefit him financially and also bring revenue to the town.
Town Supervisor George Richter shared his thoughts on the project with the public.
“When an application like this comes before the town, whether it’s this or something much smaller, we’re obligated to provide full due process and that’s what we’re doing now,” he said. “Your (the public) participation is a part of that due process for the applicant and in this case, due process for the public as well.”
“Your comments and thoughts — I speak on my behalf but I’m sure all the board — we appreciate those,” he continued. “They are all comments worthwhile considering and we have to do some other things before we get to that determination.”
The Chemung Town Board will hold a special workshop meeting next week for themselves to further discuss the possible installation.
Richter shared that written submissions for residents to express their thoughts on the project will be accepted until May 19.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.