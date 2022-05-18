SAYRE — During a conference call with reporters this week, Guthrie pediatrician Philip Heavner advised parents to not water down baby formula or use homemade formulas in light of the nationwide shortage.
“Don’t make it at home. Don’t use home recipes,” he said pointedly. “Baby formulas are made in such a way that’s not easily replicated at home.”
Heavner explained that newborns are particularly susceptible to nutritional imbalances if baby formulas are homemade or altered with water.
“Newborns are at a higher risk for intaking too much water if it’s watered down,” he said. “It dilutes the nutrients and can cause complications by creating an imbalance between the water and salt levels in their system.”
Heavner added that cow’s milk is also not an acceptable formula substitute for babies under 12 months old or those who don’t get most of their calories from food.
“At 11 1/2 months you might be ok for switching to cow’s milk, but ideally that’s if they’re getting most of their calories and nutrients from other foods at that point,” he said.
Heavner also explained that the reason the shortage — which stems from a large plant closure in Michigan — is so widespread is because manufacturers are not built to increase supply quickly.
“The market demand for baby formula is typically very stable, so that’s how manufacturers have built,” he said. “It’s not a simple thing to quickly increase the supply produced.”
As for when the supply of baby formula will rebound, Heavner said his guess is as good as anyone’s.
“I really don’t have any more insight on that than anyone else,” he said. “I don’t know how long it will be. That said, baby formula can still be found in some places — people might have luck shopping online or at smaller retailers.
“At the end of the day, obviously it’s a great concern for us at Guthrie as well as parents, of course,” Heavner continued. “We all want what’s best for our kids and to keep them safe and healthy.”
