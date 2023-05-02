Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Mark Thetga, 34, Sayre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 5 days to 6 months, fines of $300, plus court costs, and he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, 2nd in 10, misdemeanor, refusal.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Thetga following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on July 5, 2022.
Sara Nash, 41, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 15 months, for the offenses of simple assault, misdemeanor 2 and indirect criminal contempt.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nash following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylym Township on Dec. 3, 2022.
Jessica Barnes, 38, of Canton, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, restitution of $203.83, plus court costs, for the offense of access device fraud, misdemeanor 1.
Canton Borough Police arrested Barnes for the offense occurring on Aug. 27, 2022.
Harry Haulton, 66, of Athens, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, for the offense of simple assault, misdemeanor 2.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Haulton for the offense occurring on Aug. 18, 2022.
Jon-Erik Crawford, 33, of Canton, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fine of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, 1st in 10 years, misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Crawford following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on Oct. 2, 2022.
Brendan Matthews, 20, of Troy, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month for the offense of possession with the intent to deliver/marijuana, felony.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Matthews following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on Feb. 14, 2023.
Jamie Douglas, 49, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 months to 60 months, consecutive to other sentences, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence – high rate, 3rd in 10 years, misdemeanor 1.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Douglas following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on July 3, 2022.
Angelique Fretz, 47, of Monroeton, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 12 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, after probation was revoked, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor 1.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fretz following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on July 25, 2018.
Gary Barbur, 62, of Waverly, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 6 months, fines of $ 300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence – general impairment, 2nd in 10 years, misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barbur following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Feb. 8, 2022.
Thomas Kauffman, 23, of Troy, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for an aggregate sentence of 8 months to 48 months, for the offenses of retail theft, misdemeanor 1, and theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor 1.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kauffman following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on Dec. 2, 2022 and Litchfield Township between the dates of Nov. 6, 2022 and Nov. 10, 2022.
Kaleah Seitz, 37, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offense of receiving stolen property, felony 3.
Athens Borough Police arrested Seitz for the offense occurring on Oct. 26, 2022.
