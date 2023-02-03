Guthrie cardiologist uses dance to encourage patients to be heart-healthy

SAYRE — Guthrie Cardiologist Dr. Saurabh Sharma kicked off American Heart Month with a big win at the inaugural Bradford County Dancing with the Stars Gala.
Dr. Sharma and his dance partner, Alice Fedorka-Bennett, competed against nine other dance duos at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda on Saturday, Jan. 28. The event was a fundraiser for the Bradford County Regional Arts Council, and a way for Sharma to encourage the community to find fun ways to stay heart- healthy.
“Dancing is a great way to stay active and help to fight off heart disease,” Dr. Sharma said. “Patients shouldn’t feel like they need to be only running or walking great distances to stay healthy, small changes can go a long way.”
American Heart Month, celebrated each year during the month of February, is an opportunity to bring awareness to cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in Americans. The theme of this year’s heart month is “Live To The Beat.”
The campaign encourages people to take small steps to address key risk factors like hypertension, high cholesterol, and high blood sugar.
Dr. Sharma said, “It is recommended that the average adult get at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise a week. Activities like dancing, gardening, walking or biking can help patients meet this goal.”
