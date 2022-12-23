Variably cloudy with snow showers. Morning high of 38F with temps falling sharply to near 10. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
SAYRE — A Sayre man who was found guilty earlier this month of pointing a loaded rifle at a family member was sentenced this week to one to three years in state prison, according to Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey.
Specifically, Jon Raymond Watkins, 38, was found guilty on Dec. 6 of terroristic threats and simple assault by physical menace for his role in the incident, which took place on May 6, according to the Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney James Nasatka at that time.
Police had previously explained that officers responded to the borough residence after receiving a report of a man, Watkins, pointing a rifle at another unidentified man, who later turned out to be a family member. Police said the man related to police that Watkins had arrived at the home at 2 a.m. and was highly intoxicated. He was also screaming and breaking items around the house.
When the man went downstairs, he observed Watkins in his bedroom with a rifle aimed at him and his finger on the trigger, police said. He said Watkins further told him, “Don’t think I won’t (expletive) do it.”
“Upon arrival, police learned that the Watkins had left the residence without the rifle and was then outside,” Nasatka said. “When police arrived, they formed a perimeter around the residence and informed Watkins that he was under arrest. Watkins then attempted to regain entry into the residence but had been locked out by the victim. Sayre Borough officers deployed a nonlethal taser on Watkins and then took him into custody.”
Upon searching the home after Watkins was in custody, police recovered the loaded bolt-action 30-06 rifle with multiple rounds of unspent ammunition in it, he added.
Nasatka said the jury deliberated for about one hour before delivering the verdict. It should also be noted that the jury acquitted Watkins of the charges of resisting arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ondrey noted that Watkins’ sentence will be served consecutive to other sentences for an aggregate sentence of 16 to 48 months.
