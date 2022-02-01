Driving under the influence
The following individuals have been charged with DUI and other related charges following incidents that occurred in the Valley.
- Christine Lee Hadlock, 40, of Waverly was charged by Sayre Police following a traffic stop on North Elmer Avenue on Nov. 7. Hadlock was also charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Hadlock is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 4.
- Michael Francis Perry, 31, of Sayre was charged by Sayre Police following a traffic stop on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly on Nov. 13. Police added that Perry had two juveniles in the back of the car, and he later tested positive for having amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the incident.
Perry is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 4.
- Natasha A. Grooms, 43, of Rochester was charged by Sayre Police following a traffic stop on Spring Street in Sayre on Nov. 25. Police noted that Grooms’ blood-alcohol content level at the time of the incident was 0.198 percent.
Grooms is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 4.
- Shayna Lynn Peterson, 24, of Chemung was by Sayre Police following a car accident at the intersection of Cayuta and Harris streets on Dec. 7. Police said Peterson later tested positive for having THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine in her system, and her blood-alcohol content level was 0.116 percent at the time of the incident.
Peterson is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 4.
Retail theft
According to Athens Township Police, the following individuals are facing retail theft and other charges following incidents that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart:
- Wendy Lee Whible,
- Tiffany Noel Gleason, 32, both of McGraw, N.Y., were charged after they were allegedly caught attempting to steal over $400 worth of merchandise from the store on Dec. 17.
Both women are scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 1.
- Daniel Loren Wage, 34, of Owego was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred on Jan. 23.
Wage is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 1.
- Scott Anthony Seelye, 49, was charged after he allegedly stole numerous items over a period of time from Aug. 24 of last year to Jan. 12 of this year.
Seelye is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 1.
