ATHENS BOROUGH — Residents of Athens Borough will have a chance to get their leaves removed next month.

The borough released the following leaf collection schedule:

  • First and Fourth Wards: Nov. 1 through Nov. 5 & Nov. 8 through Nov. 12
  • Second and Third Wards: Nov. 15 and Nov. 19 & Nov. 22 through Nov. 26

Borough officials want to remind residents that all leaves must be raked to the curb line. If there is no area between the curb and sidewalk, place the leaves as close to the sidewalk as possible.

“Per Athens Borough Ordinance, DO NOT PLACE LEAVES IN THE STREET, Violators will be subject to a fine,” a press release said.

Do not place sticks, brush or garbage in the leaf pile. If there are any sticks, brush or garbage in the leaf pile, the pile will not be picked up, according to the press release.

“The Borough understands that the leaves may not have fallen at your time of scheduled collection, once your leaves fall, please place them along the sidewalk as directed.”

