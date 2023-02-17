Valley Arts4All Souper Bowl returns next week

Athens high school ceramics students show off a few of many bowls that will be available at the Souper Bowl event. Pictured from left to right: Grace Lamb, Ava Molyneux, Jocelyn Pennison, Patrick Hoffman-Thompson, Zach Geib, Olivia Lane.
SAYRE — Valley Arts4All invites the community to a warm winter party at the annual Souper Bowl event this Tuesday.
The 11th annual fundraiser will be held at Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe in Sayre and will provide various choices of soup as well as handmade pottery bowls made by Sayre and Athens students and faculty members.
“You get to pick out a bowl and we literally have hundreds of them to pick from,” Valley Arts4All President Kurt Priester said. “Then we have our soups from what we call our ‘Souper Chefs’, which are a number of local people who make awesome soup.”
Additionally, local restaurants including Celebrations and Mad Hatters Cafe in Athens will be donating soups to the fundraiser.
Priester shared that money raised will go to the Valley Arts4All teacher grants that are given out each year.
“Last year we gave out $4,500 in grants to the art and music teachers in Athens, Sayre, and Waverly so they could buy whatever they wanted for their classrooms, so this helps fund that,” Priester said.
Priester added that this year the organization created the Valley Arts4All Scholarship; a $500 scholarship to a graduating senior continuing their education in the arts.
In addition, half of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Valley Food Pantry.
Colleen Bentley, Owner of Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe and President of Sayre Business Association is looking forward to providing a good meal to the public and giving back to Arts4All, as she is a member on the board.
“It’s a great event for the community,” she said. “Anything to have a business in downtown Sayre is always great. So we’re just thrilled that Arts4All is in Sayre now.”
Bentley shared that last year’s Souper Bowl sold out within two hours.
“It’s just a great evening,” she said.
The Souper Bowl event will be to-go only. Each meal will include a choice of two soups, salad and a roll. Drinks and baked goods from Celebrations will also be available and if purchased will be donated towards the fundraiser.
Prices include $15 for dinner with a handmade bowl that you can choose and keep, $10 for dinner without a bowl, and $5 for children under 12 without a bowl.
Community members can have a soup-er time from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe located at 100 South Elmer Avenue in downtown Sayre.
