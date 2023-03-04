TOWANDA — A LeRaysville man arrested last fall for assaulting a child will serve nine to 23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, according to District Attorney Al Ondrey.
Dylan Whipple, 23, was sentenced this week for the offense of aggravated assault of a victim less than six years old, which is a grade-two felony. Whipple will also be on supervised probation for two years following his jail sentence and be fined $1,000, plus court costs.
According to borough police’s affidavit, Whipple was originally charged with aggravated assault and strangulation — each grade-two felonies; endangering the welfare of children — a grade-three felony; unlawful restraint and simple assault — each grade-one misdemeanors; simple assault — a grade-two misdemeanor; ungraded misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; and two summary counts of harassment.
Police explained that the incident began when officers responded to a North Thomas Avenue residence shortly after 10 a.m. on Oct. 3 for an unknown disturbance.
When officers arrived, they began interviewing Whipple and the female victim, but were getting vague responses from both of them, police said.
Officers then separated them, and the woman immediately told police that she was too scared to talk to officers in front of Whipple, and that he had been beating her and her two-year-old son. Police noted that the child was observed to have bruises as well as two black eyes. Police added that substances were also observed at the scene, which later tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine.
The female victim then explained to officers that the abuse started approximately a week ago with pushing and shoving, which soon escalated to choking and throwing her. The victim also told police that Whipple made the child take a cold bath as a form of punishment for failed potty-training. She added that officers had also responded to the residence Sunday night, but Whipple would not allow her downstairs to speak with police at that time.
Whipple eventually corroborated the victim’s claims with only minor discrepancies — noting that the child slipping in the tub is how he suffered the black eyes.
