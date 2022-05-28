ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township supervisors this week were torn on the future of a proposal to make repairs to Lilley and Pennsylvania avenues.
Specifically, the proposal called for the repaving of Lilley Avenue from Pine Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, and Pennsylvania Avenue from Pine Street to Lockhart Street. Work on Pennsylvania Avenue from Pine Street to Lincoln Street would include excavation as well as the installation of a new sub-base.
However, a low bid of approximately $378,000 submitted by Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. made supervisors pause.
“That just is just really high,” board chairwoman Tressa Heffron said. “This might be something we looking at to pare down and rebid it.”
But her fellow supervisors also hesitated on the option to rebid, as costs are simply anticipated to go even higher.
“Even if we pare it down, the cost of everything is still just going to keep going up, so we’re not going to save any money,” Supervisor Chrstine Vough said. “And whatever we don’t do this year will only be more expensive next year.”
Supervisors noted that the township has $265,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds as well as $159,000 in Act 13 monies to cover the project, but they had been hoping to be able to use the money in different areas as well as the Pennsylvania and Lilley avenue project.
“So it’s basically down to whether we want to bandaid a bunch of different roads this year, or correctly repair (two) roads that see a lot of traffic,” Supervisor Alan Burgess said.
In the end, supervisors voted to approve the low bid submitted by Hawbaker. Supervisor Kirstie Lake was the lone “no” vote.
Despite that major expenditure, supervisors are still looking to move forward with the repaving of several other roadways this summer. Specifically, those road repairs include
Herrick Avenue
Clinton Street
Vista Drive
Roosevelt Street
Washington Street
Portions of Joy Street.
No exact timeline was available for when the roadwork was expected to begin.
