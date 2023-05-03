TOWANDA — A Towanda woman will spend the next six to 12 years in state prison after she was sentenced last week for making straw purchases on firearms for someone who was not allowed to have them, according to Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey.
Shana McAlmont, 37, will also pay fines of $1,500 plus court costs for the offenses of criminal conspiracy — materially false written statements on firearm application, a grade-three felony; and criminal conspiracy — sale/transfer firearms, a grade-two felony, Ondrey noted.
According to state police, McAlmont purchased six guns in June and July 2021 at Bradford County gun stores and later gave them to an unnamed individual. She knew that the individual could not purchase guns for themselves because they had an arrest record, police added.
One of her purchased firearms, a Ruger LCP II pistol, was “recovered as a crime gun in Elmira, N.Y. on Aug. 4, 2021,” according to court documents.
McAlmont later told police that she met an individual several years ago and they asked her to buy guns for them, police said. This person told her what guns to buy and accompanied her to the gun store and picked out the gun. Once she made the purchase, she would give the gun to the person in the parking lot of the gun store. She stated that she knew that the person who received the guns could not purchase one for themselves because they had been arrested.
When questioned by police, McAlmont stated that the unnamed individual would pay her either with cash or through Cash App, court documents stated.
