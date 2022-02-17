ATHENS — Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a compliance audit in January that reports five negative findings in the Volunteer Fireman’s Relief Association of Athens.

The five findings were:

  • Failure to maintain a complete and accurate equipment roster
  • Failure to maintain a complete and accurate membership roster
  • An unsecured loan
  • Inadequate relief association bylaws
  • Failure to maintain a Pennsylvania sales tax exemption number.

In an interview with the Morning Times, relief association president Mike Polzella provided documentation that showed there were zero findings at the time of his exit conference with the state auditors in October of 2021.

When asked for clarification on the audit, state officials stated that “it’s not unusual for findings to emerge after an exit conference is held. The final audit report for the Firemen’s Relief Association of Athens contains five findings and our audit manager has spoken to the VFRA about them.”

When asked what changed between the time of the exit conference and the release of the audit, state officials reiterated the message.

“The exit conference is only one step in the audit process and updates are made as part of standard audit review guidelines,” officials noted. “The findings outline the specific deficiencies found by auditors.”

