ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Waverly man is facing felony drug charges after he was found unconscious behind the wheel of his car in Athens Township over the summer.
According to township police, Ricky Daniel Peters, 39, was charged with one felony-grade count of manufacture of a controlled substance; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; and one misdemeanor count of possession of a drug paraphernalia for his alleged role in the incident, which took place at the White Wagon Road Dandy Mini Mart on July 28.
Police explained that officers responded to a report of an unconscious person, later identified as Peters, behind the wheel of his vehicle at a gas pump at the store shortly before 6 a.m. that morning.
When officers arrived, they attempted unsuccessfully to wake Peters up, police said. Officers observed Peters to be sweating profusely, and grew concerned that Peters was suffering some kind of overdose.
Police said officers called for medical assistance from Greater Valley EMS while continuing to try to wake Peters. During this time, officers observed through the window a pill bottle inside the vehicle containing what later tested positive as methamphetamine.
Eventually, officers were able to wake Peters, who put the pill bottle in his pocket before opening the car door and exiting the vehicle, police said.
Officers then asked if the aforementioned pill bottle contained meth, and Peters confirmed that it did. Including the container, the drugs weighed in at over 30 grams, police said. A further check of Peters’ person yielded three small baggies containing heroin, two lighters, a large folding knife and a hypodermic needle, policed added.
When officers asked if he had used heroin, Peters denied it, but did say that he just fallen asleep after being awake for 24 hours after using methamphetamine.
Once back at the police station, officers also discovered that Peters had numerous arrest warrants out for him. Additionally, Peters admitted to purchasing the aforementioned drugs in New York the night before, police said.
Police noted that Peters also gave officers permission to search his vehicle, which yielded two more grams of crystal meth, a dash camera, two cell phones, and a small satchel that continued a various amount of drug paraphernalia.
Peters was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and subsequently jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11.
