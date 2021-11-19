WAVERLY — Students at Waverly High School will soon experience a new method of learning.
The district introduced virtual reality headsets that will be used to provide students with educational experiences without having to leave their seats.
“One of the things we started talking about three years ago is about how we could create shared experiences for the kids,” Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles said. “There’s so much new technology out there to be able to really immerse kids and give them these experiences.”
One of the early hiccups was being able to ensure all of the students were on the same activity, made difficult by the fact that teachers are unable to see what someone is looking at on the headset.
The headsets the district decided to purchase allow teachers to control the activity from their computers.
“The biggest piece was to be able to control a classroom set, so we would be able to have that shared experience,” Knolles said. “It really made it worth purchasing a classroom set, because now we have the experiences to make it make sense.”
Virtual experiences can be found on YouTube.
There was another big advantage that made purchasing the headsets advantageous.
“The devices no longer even need to rely on the internet,” Waverly’s technician Frank Brown said. “We can put the content right on the devices.”
A demonstration for the school board included a video on the Amazon rainforest that allowed viewers to see animals like they were there in person, and a virtual ride on a roller coaster.
Brown said teachers will soon be trained so they can use the headsets in class on their own.
While the only classroom set of headsets is at the high school, Brown said the district hopes that the Waverly Middle School and Elm Street Elementary will each get a set, as well.
In other business, Knolles noted during the superintendent’s report the amphitheater being constructed by students at Waverly Glen is making progress. The roof of the structure will be installed today.
