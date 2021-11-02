WELLSBURG — The Village of Wellsburg’s October board meeting began with discussion and feedback from the public about the New York Cannabis Law. The board needs to decide if the town will opt in or out of legalizing the sale and on-site consumption of cannabis products before the end of the year.
Some public comments related concerns about accepting the sale and consumption of cannabis while surrounding municipalities do not. Such a situation could attract business in town that residents may be hesitant to accept.
According to County Legislator Rodney Strange, many surrounding municipalities have opted out of the New York Cannabis Law in order to see how other towns and villages are going to handle the situation. Opting out of the cannabis law does allow a municipality to accept the law later, but once the law is accepted, a municipality cannot opt out later.
The Town of Ashland has already accepted the sale of cannabis in Ashland but not the consumption of the products on-site. The Village of Wellsburg held a public hearing on Tuesday, October 26 to hear residents’ opinions on the decision.
Later in the meeting, Rodney Strange reported that bridge work on the Lowman crossover should not be expected to be completed before this winter. Steel for the bridge is coming from a company in Ohio which has had four delays in delivering the materials originally scheduled to be delivered the first of August.
When the materials do arrive, the expenses for working on the bridge in winter would cost the county over $500,000 if the construction were to be rushed. Instead of the extra cost for a quick finish, Strange related that the county will more than likely wait till the spring to continue work on the bridge.
The village board, now only including Mayor Henry Jerzak and Trustee Robert Benjamin, approved the appointment of Katie Mitchell as the third member of the board. She will begin her duties as a trustee officially once she has been sworn into office.
