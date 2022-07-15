As many students are enjoying their summer break, local school districts are hard at work at more than just planning next year’s academics.
Officials across numerous local school districts lament the sad reality that school is no longer simply about “reading, writing and arithmetic,” but also about safety and security.
“It’s sad that we have to have these conversations and address these kinds of things,” Tioga Central School District Superintendent Josh Roe said. “But it’s always in the back of your mind now. You don’t want to be that next school district that was unprepared.”
Roe said that district recently completed a project that shored up many security measures in school buildings — particularly the entry points — and are currently in discussions with the Tioga County District Attorney about the possibility of working together to get a school resource officer (SRO) for the district.
“They’re just very preliminary discussions right now, but I think they’re headed in the right direction,” he said. “Having an SRO would definitely streamline our security processes and would create a good partnership with the district, our kids and police.”
Waverly Central School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles added that his district is also a part of those same discussions with the district attorney.
“We already have an SRO on staff, and we even have a former state trooper on staff in a different capacity,” he said. “But we’re looking at it as a way to increase the number of SROs across all of our buildings.”
Knolles explained that the district’s capital project will help fund more security projects at school facilities.
“It’s going to be a new security system for all of our doors and cameras, and everything is going to be linked together,” he said. “All entrances will have the ability to be secured very quickly.”
Knolles also noted that the district has a great relationship with the Waverly Police Department, and the two entities work closely together to build safety plans and response protocols.
But the superintendent added that the most important aspect of school safety is a community-wide “safety mindset.”
“If you see something, say something,” he said. “If something seems off, notify our staff. We need to work together as a community so we can be a safer community.”
Roe concurred, adding that students need to use tools like social media responsibly.
“There were a couple instances this past school year when social media was used inappropriately, and it led to long hours of investigation and a lot of concerned parents, obviously,” he said.
On the other side of the state border, the Sayre and Athens superintendents reported similar circumstances.
“We’re very safety conscious to begin with and we’re blessed to have a school resource officer on site that is also a borough police officer that we contract with,” said Sayre Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio. “It’s not just at the high school, but both the elementary school and high school level that he supports.”
She noted that Officer Steve Burlingame of Sayre Borough Police Department serves in this position for Sayre Area School District.
“I would also say that we review our safety rules and processes and protocols on a regular basis,” Daloisio added. “We have meetings with staff and inform our student body about those things.”
Like Knolles, the steps toward increasing the safety of the Sayre Area School District also includes working with law enforcement.
“We have an annual meeting with local police, and they have given us recommendations, and we are following through with them because they are the experts in the field,” Daloisio said. “State police have come in and done an evaluation so there are other entities that have different points of view.”
Daloisio added that the district is looking at additional resources for the future.
“Nothing is off the table,” she said. “We just recently received (word) that the state budget is going to increase in certain arenas and with that we are going to brainstorm what is going to be the best interests and tap into those resources.”
Daloisio also works alongside Business Manager Barry Claypool in these matters of security.
Athens Area High School Superintendent Craig Stage added what his district has faced in response to these conditions.
“We have to take action,” said Stage. “We want to increase the number of hours and coverage for our school resource officers. We have three-and-a-half of them on site everyday.”
In addition to the officers, Stage said that all doors on campus have night locks and secure vestibule access to the buildings. Security cameras will also increase inside and outside at district facilities to prevent and limit the possibility of intrusion.
“We will be putting protective films on the first level window which will be shatterproof to have another layer of protection,” he said.
Stage noted that the district also has training in the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate) Program to prevent loss of life from intruders.
In addition to Knolles, the “see something, say something” aspect is supported by Stage.
“We have to be proactive, and there is an anonymous tip line available on our website,” said Stage.
With the recent tragedies throughout schools, Stage noted that the district is committed to mental health, with five workers available that are experts in the field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.