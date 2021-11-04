SAYRE — Uncontested races greeted most voters in the Valley and surrounding communities during Tuesday’s general elections.
In Athens Township, incumbents Tressa Heffron and Alan Burgess will remain as supervisors for the next six years. Burgess received 660 votes and Heffron earned 605 votes. There were no other candidates on the ballot.
Ginger Kinner received 902 votes to earn a four-year term as tax collector and Joshua E. Canning picked up 752 votes for a six-year term as constable.
Sayre Borough Mayor Henry Farley ran unopposed and received 701 votes on Tuesday.
Gabriel Felt, Jim Daly and Jessie DeKar will serve four-year terms on the Sayre Borough Council after running unopposed for the three open spots. Daly led the way with 555 votes, while DeKar received 515 votes and Felt got the support of 468 residents.
Amy Murrelle will remain as tax collector after receiving 775 votes.
In Ward 2, Arthur VanRiper received 314 votes for constable and Virginia Malone received 50 votes for Ward 3 Judge of Elections.
Ward 5 voters elected Julie Kowalewicz as inspector of elections with 25 votes and Julianne Wright will serve as judge of elections after receiving 24 votes.
In South Waverly, Chris Wood and Dr. Burdett Porter will remain on the borough council for the next four years. Porter received 178 votes and Wood won the support of 116 residents. There was a third four-year term available but only two declared candidates. However, there were 91 write-in votes cast so there will likely be a winner announced at the end of this week.
In the race for two more spots on the council, Roxanne Testen and Cynthia Parrish both earned two-year terms. Parrish received 156 votes with Testen receiving 134.
John Testen will serve another four years as South Waverly tax collector after receiving 180 votes.
Donna Nocchi was unopposed for judge of elections and earned 181 votes. Joyce Petrocco received 169 votes for inspector of elections.
In Sheshequin, longtime supervisor Kurt Lafy was re-elected with 185 votes. he will serve another six-year term.
Anita Whipple won a four-year term as tax collector with 222 votes.
Smithfield Township voters elected Wade Hulslander as supervisor with 299 votes. He will serve a six-year term.
Charlene Edger earned 305 votes to win a four-year term as tax collector and Janet Teeter was elected judge of elections with 290 votes.
Smithfield Township did have one contested race with Republican Michelle Vargason beating Democrat Marcia Kesten 246-86 for a four-year term as inspector of elections.
Ridgebury residents elected Ray Bellows as supervisor with 308 votes on Tuesday.
David Baker earned the support of 276 votes for auditor and Juliette Walsh will serve a four-year term as tax collector after receiving 334 votes.
Bruce Pond secured the support of 321 Ridgebury residents for constable, which is a six-year term, while Kimberly Lewis received 231 votes for judge of elections and Pat Anthony will serve the next four years as inspector of elections after receiving 337 votes.
In Ulster Township, J. Jeffrey Lenox received 191 votes as he secured a six-year term as supervisor.
Kathy Assumpcao earned the support of 199 Ulster residents for tax collector. Katherine Donovan will serve as inspector of elections after earning 181 votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.