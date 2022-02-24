WAVERLY — Waverly trustees on Tuesday started discussions on ideas for local cannabis ordinances, should the public vote to allow dispensaries next month.
Trustee Jerry Sinsabaugh explained that while the state regulations are still being developed, the village should get a head start on what local ordinances should look like.
“If we have dispensaries, where do we want them? What should their hours be? What kind of zoning considerations should we have?” he asked. “I talked with (Police) Chief (Dan Gelatt) about these things, too. I think we should just see what we can do.”
While Sinsabaugh acknowledged that what the village can control will ultimately be decided by the state rules once they are established, he believes village officials should start discussing ideas now.
One of those ideas is requiring dispensaries — or any new business — to come before the village planning board for a site plan review, or at least register with a business registry that would be created by the municipality so that local officials knew what kinds of businesses were in the village.
“This would absolutely not be meant to make it more difficult to create a business here,” Trustee Kasey Traub clarified. “The last thing we want to do is create a burden for new businesses.”
Another proposal Sinsabaugh mentioned was whether the village could require dispensaries to have security systems or a certain number of security guards.
“I know that a lot of these places you have to buzz in to get in,” he said. “Can that be done by a security guard? And can we make sure they have a least two or more depending on the size of the business? I think these are things we need to look at.”
Additionally, trustees again discussed a local smoking ordinance, which is proving to be tricky to navigate as any potential ordinance is not allowed to differentiate between cigarette smoke, marijuana smoke or any other smoking or vaping substance. The village currently does not have any smoking ordinance.
“I think it’s fair to have an ordinance restricting smoking on village properties, such as our parks and recreation areas or village hall,” Mayor Patrick Ayres said. “But do we extend to that to areas like public sidewalks as well? How far do we really think we should reach on that? It becomes a slippery slope.”
Trustees agreed that board members would approach the planning board about discussing any potential regulations at a future meeting.
