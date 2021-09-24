Knolles wins GVCC Businessperson of the Year Award

SAYRE — The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce presented its 2020 Businessperson of the Year Award to Waverly Central School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles at its 25th annual banquet on Wednesday night.
“It’s really special,” said Knolles, who noted that the award is reflective of the entire Waverly community and not just him. “I was able to take Parvin Mensch (to the banquet), who is the president of the school board, because I look at it as more of a school award than a personal award.”
“We’re honored, myself and the Waverly School District, and also the Village of Waverly,” he added. “We’ve worked hard together between the Waverly Business Association, the village and the school district to really try to make some things happen.”
Knolles took pride in several projects that contributed to winning the award.
“The work-based program, where we have kids out in the community working in small businesses, I think is a big piece,” he said. “We worked hard on the economic development front as far as the members of the school district working with local business leaders.”
He also believes the district’s racecar Winner’s Circle project “was captivating for a lot of people.”
The Sayre, Athens and Waverly Business Associations put on a fishing derby over the summer that helped bring attention to the region.
After winning the award, Knolles is already focused on hosting a triathlon next year, and hopes to emulate the success of last summer’s fishing derby.
“That’s a project all three business associations are working together on to try and bring some more people and business opportunities into the region,” he said. “We’re pretty excited about that moving forward.”
He also plans to continue efforts to immerse Waverly students into the community.
“We’ll continue doing all the same things we’re doing at the school district, trying to get more kids into the trade fields and into local businesses,” he said.
Additional nominees for the award were Lori Allen Unger of Futurescapes and Friends of Valley Playland, and Tim Phinney, Executive Director of the Enterprise Center.
Awards were also presented to other local businesses at the banquet.
Greater Valley EMS won the Caring for our Community Award, Becky’s Diner received the Small Business Hero Award, Williams Auto Group earned the Community Connected Award, and Chandler’s Antique and Artisan Market was recognized with the Great Beginnings Award.
Ginger Reap was the recipient of the Athens Business Association’s Businessperson of the Year Award.
Gloria Firestine and Colleen Nelson Bentley were co-winners of the Sayre Business Association’s Businessperson of the Year Award, and the Waverly Business Association presented its award to Nichole Uhl and Maria Landy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.