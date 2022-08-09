ATHENS — While hundreds of senior citizens still lingered throughout the gymnasium of the Lynch-Bustin Elementary School Friday, others found themselves in the cafeteria preparing to participate in state Rep. Tina Pickett’s (R-110) town hall style meeting.
The meeting opened with a presentation by Katrina Boyer of the Pennsylvania Department of Banking, who discussed numerous ways that seniors could protect themselves from identity theft.
Pickett explained that identity theft issues were one of the top problems that residents brought to her attention throughout the year, so she asked Boyer to speak to highlight ways individuals could protect themselves.
One of the best ways, Boyer said, was to freeze your credit so scammers would be blocked from opening accounts using stolen credit information.
For more information, Boyer recommended contacting her department at 800-722-2657.
Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller then held the floor to give residents an update on county government, including the success of the county’s bridge replacement program and the ongoing sale of the Bradford County Manor.
The preliminary terms were set at approximately $67,500 per bed, which totals between $13 million and $14 million for the 200 bed facility, being paid by Allaire Health Services.
Miller noted that if the county did not sell the manor, commissioners would be forced to raise taxes to pay for rising operational costs.
When Pickett took over the mic, she touched on the latest 2020 national census, which she said resulted in the most changes in her district that she’s ever seen.
She accepted the challenge of adding more land to her district — although she lost Susquehanna County to a new district. Her district now includes Wyoming County, and Pickett acknowledged the work she would have to do to build professional relationships in that new territory.
It was not long, however, before the conversation moved to a topic Bradford County residents are familiar with — poor internet service.
“It stinks,” declared one resident, “Frontier’s service drops every day, and they’re not doing anything to fix it.”
Pickett sympathized with the crowd’s frustration, saying poor internet service is one of the top complaints her office receives. But she did offer a ray of hope.
“Claverack is working on building internet infrastructure on their own polls,” she said. “So if you’re a Claverack customer, that could be an option for you. Additionally the county is building a dark fiber loop around the county that outside companies can tap into and provide the service.
“It’s a really expensive process,” Pickett continued. “I know we love our rural, wide open spaces, but that doesn’t make it very attractive for businesses to build.”
