SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Council this week approved a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the borough’s police department.
The agreement comes at the end of the entities’ previous three-year agreement. The new contract will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, according to borough manager Dave Jarrett.
“Overall, I think it was a very congenial process and shows our commitment to our police officers,” he said. “It’s getting harder and harder to find applicants for job openings, and hopefully this will attract more potential police officers.”
Jarrett explained that, under the new agreement, patrol officers who are currently in the highest classification group will receive annual pay increases of 3 percent in each year of the agreement.
Meanwhile, the department’s one patrol sergeant and five patrol officers — who are currently classified as “Patrol Officer Probationary” through “Patrol Officer V” — will receive a salary adjustment in 2023 to promote retention and to bring the starting salary more in line with other police departments. These officers will then receive an annual increase of 3 percent in 2024 thru 2026, Jarrett added.
The borough manager also noted that there was no change to the health plan provided by the borough and officers will continue to share in the cost of the health plan.
Attempts to reach police chief Dan Reynolds for comment on the agreement were unsuccessful.
