ATHENS — While five school board seats are up for grabs on the Athens Area School District Board of Education in next week’s primary election, only two four-year seats in Region I feature a contested race.
Incumbents Christopher Jones and Chuck Frisbie will try to fend off newcomer Bryan Tate when polls open on May 16.
Jones and Tate responded to questionnaires mailed to them by the Morning Times. The following is their answers in full:
Please share with us some background about yourself:
JONES: My name is Christopher D. Jones. I have been an attorney with Griffin, Dawsey, DePaola & Jones for the last 23 years and an Athens Area School District Board Director for the last four years. As a lifelong member of the Athens community, a graduate of AAHS, and a parent of three, I welcome the opportunity to serve our community.
TATE: I grew up in Centre County, Pa., and graduated from Bald Eagle Area School District which is a rural area much like Athens. I graduated from Mansfield University with a degree in Criminal Justice Adm. My work experience consists of Youth Detention Center in Centre Co., Pa., The Key Program in Worcester, MA, Chemung Co. DSS Child Protection in Elmira, NY and NYS Dept of Corrections and Community Supervision from which I retired after 32 years of service. My wife and I raised two children who attended AASD from Kindergarten to graduation.
What your reasons for seeking office?
JONES: I seek to retain my position as a school board director to continue my support of strong public education that benefits our students and community. My goals as a school director are: (1) cultivating the educational and vocational opportunities for our student body, (2) upholding a thriving professional, support, and administrative staff, and (3) advocating for fiscal responsibility while maintaining our public buildings and facilities.
TATE: I enjoy volunteering my time to worthwhile endeavors. What is more worthy than our children?
What do you believe the role of a school board member should be?
JONES: The role of a school director is to act as a liaison for the community in establishing fiscally responsible budgets, making common sense and rational policies, support for our administration, and working within the board for the educational success of our students in the areas of post-secondary education, trade, workforce, service, and community. I welcome the feedback we receive from our community on issues concerning our school district.
TATE: As with any elected office your first duty is to serve the residents. Second duty to understand the issues and problems that face AASD. Thirdly, to obtain an equitable resolution to identified issues. A director’s responsibility is more than just a second and third Tuesday night meeting.
What are the biggest issues facing the district at this time?
JONES: There are several issues facing the school district at this time. Fiscal pressures, the safety of our students, teacher shortages, and the possible merger with Sayre are hurdles our school district may face in the coming years.
TATE: The School District is facing several issues. They are staffing, revenue, spending, and learning distractions (i.e., behavioral, electronic). As a school board director, we need to be able to manage big and small issues continuously. Also, we need to remember to acknowledge and praise students, staff, and community.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
JONES: I ask you to vote for Christopher D. Jones as Athens Area School Director on the ballot or as a write-in candidate. My background as a small business owner, lawyer, taxpayer, parent, community supporter, and alumni provides me with the qualities to help the district get past various complex issues. With the support of families and the community, we can achieve a superior educational institution that elevates the lives of our students, families, and community.
TATE: When making your voting decision please review my life experiences and values on election day.
