Right on the heels of exploring shared services for trash collection between the two municipalities, Sayre Borough and Athens Township officials this week are looking at even more ways to work together.
In Sayre on Wednesday and Athens Township on Thursday, municipal officials approved a feasibility study on a possible consolidation of the public works departments of the borough and township.
The study will be performed by a representative of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development at no cost to the municipalities.
“This idea originated back in May of 2021 when (Athens Township Supervisor) Tressa Heffron approached us about this possibility,” Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett said. “We’re definitely still in the infancy stages of this thing, so we’ll see what happens. It doesn’t cost us anything to at least check it out, so we’ll do that and go from there.”
Jarrett added that the study could open opportunities for other areas of shared services, if not directly the public works departments.
“The main thing is ‘is it feasible?’” he said. “It could be a portion of the department. It could be all of it. Or it could open the door for other things.”
On Thursday, residents of Athens Township expressed concerns with officials about the current status of the public works department and township roads.
“It doesn’t seem like anyone knows anything about roads to even make a judgement to go repair the roads,” one resident said.
“This Valley is not going to make it unless we all get together,” another resident said.
Chuck Wright-Director of Public Works shared that a list has been made of roadways that need to be prioritized based on their condition within the township.
“People are talking about their roads and you don’t have anybody to maintain them,” one resident responded. “Make a list all you want but there’s no one to maintain them.”
Heffron shared with the residents that her and Jarrett have been in communication for almost two years about the public works departments.
“He (Jarrett) and I have been working together to try to get what we can get done,” she said. “If we work together we can get money from the county and the state. We can help each other make both places better to live in, and that’s our goal.
“And that’s the goal, I believe, for anyone that sits on a board like this,” she continued. “We’re trying to make everyone’s life better. We want everyone to be as happy as they possibly can. If we can work together with the communities that are around us and get money from the state to do that, we’re going to explore those options.”
Heffron added that those traveling to the area for business or parks such as Round Top Park are also a priority in the possible consolidation of the public works departments as they travel on borough and township roads.
Jarrett, who attended Thursday’s township meeting, shared what is next in the process following Athens Township’s approval of the feasibility study.
“The state has already assigned a peer consultant to us,” he said. “We have a summary prepared that will go into them tomorrow that will expedite their review.”
