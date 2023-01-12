OWEGO — A Nichols woman and Owego man are facing multiple charges after allegedly damaging a building by causing an explosion.
According to a press release issued by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda L. Hazard, 39, and Nicholas R. Whitmarsh, 29, were arrested for arson, a Class E felony in the fourth degree, criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor in the fourth degree, and reckless endangerment in the second degree for their alleged involvement in the incident, which took place on Dec. 11.
The sheriff’s office shared that they received a 911 call at approximately 4:30 a.m. for a report of an explosion that occurred at a residence in the Village of Owego as well as one person injured.
Deputies rendered aid to the injured victim and were transported from the scene by Owego EMS for non-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office added that the explosion was caused by large mortar-style fireworks that had been set off inside the residence and that as a result of an investigation, Hazard and Whitmarsh were arrested and are accused of recklessly damaging a building by causing an explosion, as well as endangering the safety of others present at the location.
Hazard and Whitmarsh were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in the Village of Owego Court on Jan. 17 in front of Justice David Boland, according to the sheriff’s office.
The press release noted that the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Owego Police Department and Owego EMS.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.