Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Mark Klotz, 44, of Waverly, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 50 days to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Deputy Dan Bush of the Bradford County Drug Task Force arrested Klotz on June 14, 2021 at the Bradford County Courthouse.
Wayne Vanderpool, 62, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 4 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on February 23, 2021.
Jared N. Vorhees, 23, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 48 months to 96 months, fine of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Nikolas Walters of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vorhees following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on February 27, 2021.
Zaquon Benjamin Brown, 19, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County correctional facility for 100 days to 24 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Benjamin Markosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Benjamin-Brown following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on July 22, 2020.
Kyler Kilborn, 20, of Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Trent Wright of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Kyler Kilborn for the offense occurring on April 18, 2021.
David Everett, 48, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 69 days to 6 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Everett was placed in the ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Everett plead guilty.
Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Everett for the offenses occurring on July 6, 2021.
