VR training for law enforcement

NORTH TOWANDA — The Bradford County Public Safety Center was the perfect setting this week for the Bradford County Commissioners to host representatives from Wrap Reality, a virtual reality (VR) program designed to simulate law enforcement experiences.
Donning a VR headset and armed with a prop gun, Bradford County Sheriff CJ Walters was selected to showcase a demonstration of the equipment, which simulated a traffic stop in which the driver had a weapon.
Wrap Reality representatives explained how they could pause and analyze the traffic stop in real time to provide vital training to law enforcement officials. The software could provide data such as how many shots were fired, the accuracy of the shots, where the shots were fired and even record the audio of the “exchange” between Walters and the simulated driver.
Earlier this year, Wrap partnered with the Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute to provide the equipment for VR law enforcement training — a partnership that Tioga County Commissioner Eric Coolidge called a “no brainer.”
“This was the chance to be a part of something special,” he said.
Wrap officials stated the training is provided to law enforcement agencies for free thanks to a grant, and that the system offers dozens of unique simulations including active shooter situations, bomb threats, traffic stops and more.
“It’s so immersive,” Walters added. “When you’re looking at the old ways that we would simulate training situations, there’s no comparison. This blows it away.”
