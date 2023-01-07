TOWANDA — A Towanda man is facing a combined sentence of 25 to 57 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to several felonies relating to the violent assault of a woman and the killing of her dog.
Kevin Jara Sanchez, 27, was sentenced Thursday before Bradford County Judge Evan Williams, according to Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey.
Specifically, Ondrey explained that Sanchez entered guilty pleas to aggravated assault, a first-degree felony; person not to possess a firearm, a second-degree felony; and aggravated cruelty to animals, a third-degree felony. Additionally, Sanchez pled no contest to an additional charge of aggravated assault.
Ondrey further explained that Sanchez was sentenced to eight years and six months to 20 years for each count of Aggravated Assault, five years to 10 years for the Person Not to Possess Firearm charge and three years to seven years for the Aggravated Animal Cruelty. All sentences were made consecutive to each other for an aggregate sentence of 25 years to 57 years to be served in a state correctional facility. Sanchez was also ordered to pay court costs and restitution. Due to the violent nature of the offenses, Sanchez is not eligible for any of the state programs which could mitigate his sentence, Ondrey said.
In the original affidavit, Sanchez was originally accused of assault, rape and attempted murder with a knife and gun on the evening of Feb. 8, 2022 in Towanda Township and into the next day’s early hours. He pointed a gun at the victim in a residential hallway and fired it. The bullet – the last in the gun – went past her and hit a laundry room door behind her, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Police had further explained that the assault was so severe that it rendered the victim unconscious.
When the victim woke up around 6 a.m. and was unable to catch her breath, Sanchez drove her to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital — Towanda Campus. He told her to tell hospital workers that her injuries were caused by an accident with firewood falling onto her, police said.
The victim had eight broken ribs, a collapsed lung, internal bleeding, a broken wrist and was bruised from head to toe. The victim required a blood transfusion due to the severity of the internal bleeding, according to court documents.
At the hospital, Sanchez refused to leave her presence despite security telling him to do so, which stopped the victim from immediately reporting the assault. He was eventually removed from the hospital and police learned about the incident on Feb. 11.
The next day, police obtained a search warrant for Sanchez’s home where they discovered weapons and evidence of a dog being killed, according to court documents. Police found a dog cage with blood on its plastic base tray outside the house near an outdoor wood stove. The charred remains of a dog were found inside it. Sanchez told the victim that her dog was killed and he put its body into the stove. The dog would have been in the cage directly behind the laundry room door. The victim stated that it was possible that one of the bullets may have hit the dog, police said.
Inside the home, police found several bullet holes throughout the house, with five in the laundry room door as well as damage from the knife, court documents show. There was also four bullet holes in a reclining chair in the living room. Within the bedroom, police found various items allegedly used during the incident. Items include the knife, a plastic bowl with 11 spent .22 shell casings in it and a Ruger SR22 pistol in an unsecured lockbox, police said.
Authorities checked Sanchez’s criminal history that indicated him as “a person not to possess a firearm” due to a prior conviction of aggravated assault, court documents show.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.