The Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday were proud to announce that, throughout the entire state, there were zero alcohol-related fatal car crashes during the Independence Day weekend.
Overall crash data showed fewer accidents across the board for the holiday weekend, which was tracked from July 1 to 4. Police noted that alcohol was a factor in 8 percent of the crashes.
Specifically, state police investigated 649 crashes, which was down from last year’s count of 680, and four people were killed, which was fewer than last year’s number of fatal accidents of nine. Additionally, 170 people were injured in those crashes, which was down from 195 injuries in 2021.
Police added that alcohol-related crashes decreased from 58 in 2021 to 52 this year.
State Police Troop P, which covers Bradford County in its jurisdiction, investigated 20 accidents over the four-day period — the fewest in the state — and only one of which was alcohol-related.
While crashes, injuries and fatalities were all down this year, troopers actually made more DUI arrests. This year, 515 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, while 503 were charged last year. Troopers also issued 8,744 speeding citations, down from last year’s tally of 8,970. However, seat belt citations increased significantly from 601 to 986.
Locally, Troop P made 24 DUI arrests and issued 265 speeding tickets and 46 seatbelt violations.
Police noted that the statistics provided cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and did not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
