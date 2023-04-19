Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Brianna Brock, 28, of Milan, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brock following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on July 16, 2022.
Mitch Johnson, 30, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 36 months, consecutive to other sentences, fines of $750, plus court costs, for the offenses of flight to avoid apprehension, misdemeanor 2, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Aug. 27, 2022.
Brian Carey, 42, of Monroeton, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 6 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence-high rate, 2nd in 10 years, misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Carey following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Aug. 26, 2022.
Kathy Blow, 59, of Athens, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 95 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1,500 plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, highest rate, 2nd in 10 years, misdemeanor 1.
Athens Borough Police arrested Blow for the offense occurring on Feb. 13, 2022.
James Ghio, 47, of Leraysville, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence-highest rate, misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ghio following investigation of an incident that occurred in Warren Township on Nov. 11, 2021.
Duane Spencer, 52, of Laceyville, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $500, plus court costs for the offense of diving under the influence, 1st in 10 years, misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Spencer following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on Aug. 31, 2022.
Axle Thetga, 21, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, 2nd in 10 years, misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Thetga following an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Feb. 4, 2023.
