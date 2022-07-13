Another Door Opens in Lockwood

LOCKWOOD — The Tioga County Open Door Mission is expanding its reach a little further, as the nonprofit organization recently hosted the grand opening of its third location as it looks to help even more people in need.
Located at the former Lockwood Methodist Church on Church Street in Lockwood, Another Door Opens joins the Open Door Mission’s home base in Owego and the Red Door in Waverly to support local residents challenged by addiction issues, homelessness and economic disadvantages.
According to Assistant Director Shannon Hilliker, the new location allows the mission to expand into a more rural community.
“Our mission is to serve the people in Tioga County,” she explained. “But for those living in more rural areas, it can be difficult to make the trip to Owego or even Waverly, especially with the price of gas these days.”
Hilliker said the new location will host a food pantry on the third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will also be available to rent for group meetings, religious services, family events, rummage sales, weddings and more. Additionally, a praise and worship service will be held one Wednesday per month.
“The space can be rented for a donation, so whatever someone deems fit to give. It’s just about helping the community,” she added.
The facility’s grand opening, which was held July 10, featured a performance by the contemporary Christian band Chronicles and offered an open house for the numerous attendees to explore.
“The Lockwood community has been great throughout the whole process,” Hilliker said. “Many people have been happy that the church will still be used, because a lot of them remember coming here when they were kids, and they’re excited to see the church come back to life.”
She noted that some of the work and maintenance that has already been done was completed by volunteers from Lockwood or by those in recovery.
“We’re truly blessed to be in this community and have people in recovery so willing to help wherever they can,” she said.
Hilliker added that in the future, Another Door Opens could explore opportunities to host programs for job development, pastor training and other services.
To learn more about renting the facility or about the Tioga County Open Door Mission, visit its website at www.theopendoormission.com or call 607-687-1121.
