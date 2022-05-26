WAVERLY — Village trustees this week approved its summer paving list, which includes eight roadways throughout the municipality.
The work will be completed by Broome Bituminous, which submitted a state bid of $172,743. The cost of the project will be covered by the state’s Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS).
Specifically, the roadways in the village that will see new paving this year include:
Broad Street
Moore Street
Pine Street
Pennsylvania Avenue
Baker Avenue
Spring Street
Orchard Street
Lyman Avenue.
Village officials also received an estimate on what it would cost to repair and pave the road and parking lot at East Waverly Park — and it was a figure that was out of their ballpark, figuratively speaking.
“It’s over $102,000,” Mayor Patrick Ayres said. “So that’s not an option. We’ll have to explore other ways to see what we can do with that road, because it’s definitely bad.”
Ayres added that security cameras have been successfully installed and are now operating at the park. Trustees signed off on the purchase of security cameras last year after the park had been vandalized.
Additionally, trustees approved the purchase of a new leaf picker to replace the village’s current piece of equipment, which officials all agreed has surpassed its useful life.
The low bid of $83,268 for the piece of equipment was submitted by Bradco. Two other bids of $87,117 and $85,900 were submitted by U.S. Municipal and Douglas Equipment and Supply, respectively.
The purchase of the leaf picker was covered by the village’s equipment reserve fund, Ayres noted.
