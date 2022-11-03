SAYRE — An Athens man is facing felony assault charges after Sayre Police said he caused brain damage to another man as a result of a fight outside a bar in the borough.
Police explained that Orind Dibble IV, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, a grade-one felony; recklessly endangering another person and simple assault — each grade-two misdemeanors — for his alleged role in the incident, which took place at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Oct. 29 at a bar in Sayre.
Police said a relative of the victim in the incident contacted police stating that the victim was on a ventilator as a result of an incident that occurred at the bar.
Officers then began contacting witnesses of the incident, one of which stated that they heard an argument and saw Dibble strike the victim. The witness walked across the street towards the incident and saw the victim laying on the ground not moving. The witness added that Dibble was “freaking out” about the incident and another witness said he needed to leave, so Dibble left the scene, police said.
Police stated that Dibble, himself, then contacted officers and admitted to punching the victim. Dibble explained that there was an altercation outside the bar between his friends and another individual who was spinning his tires on the street.
Police said Dibble further explained to officers that the vehicle then took off, and that was when the victim approached Dibble and his friends and “had an issue.” A pushing match ensued which resulted in the victim throwing a punch at Dibble, police said. Dibble then threw a punch of his own, knocking out the victim, who did not break his fall at all.
Police noted that the victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital and remains in the ICU for a brain injury and fractured skull.
Dibble was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and remanded in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22.
