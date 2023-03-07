TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Daniel Soto Ramirez, 35, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 2 years, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, Misdemeanor 2, third in 10 years.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ramirez following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Aug. 4, 2021.
Andrew Vanderpool, 29, of Sayre PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 9 months to 23 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, Restitution of $3,491.00, for the offenses of Theft By Unlawful Taking, Felony 3, & Forgery — utters forged writing, Felony 2.
Athens Township Police and Sayre Borough Police arrested Vanderpool for the offenses occurring on Dec. 3, 2021, June 14, 2022 and July 4, 2022.
Steven Keturi, 53, of Waverly, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven days to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence — Highest Rate, Misdemeanor, 1st in 10 years.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Keturi for the offense occurring on July 30, 2022.
Mary Pettit, 32, of Waverly, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 10 months after probation was revoked for the offense of Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2.
Athens Borough Police arrested Pettit for the offense occurring on June 24, 2021.
Victoria Trindle, 41, of Gillett, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 1 year and 3 months to 12 years, fines of $4,000, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 36 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, Misdemeanor 1st degree, and Driving under the Influence, Felony 3.
Athens Township Police arrested Trindle on July 16, 2021 and Pennsylvania State Police arrested Trindle following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on July 28, 2021.
Jaden Pozzi, 19, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 48 months consecutive to other sentences, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary – Overnight, No one Present, Felony 1.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Pozzi for the offense occurring on Aug. 25, 2022.
Andrew Ammon, 39, of Narberth, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 62 days to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, and he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, 2nd in 10, Misdemeanor, Refusal.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ammon following investigation of an incident that occurred in Stevens Township on Aug. 3, 2022..
Joshua Peters, 24, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 244 days to 23 months 29 days, fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor 2.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Peters following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on May 31, 2022.
Joetta Y. Demenza, 57, of Pine City, NY was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 1 year to 2 years, followed by probation supervision for a term of 5 years, fines of $2,500, plus court costs, and she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence – Highest Rate, third in 10 years, Felony 3.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Demenza following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on July 25, 2022.
Edwin Betts, 52, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, and he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, first in 10 years, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Betts following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sayre Borough on July 13, 2022.
Haylie Henley, 24, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence – General Impairment, first in 10 years, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Henley for the offense occurring on Aug. 27, 2022.
Keighley Park, 36, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for an aggregate sentence of 5 months to 18 months after probation was revoked, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Park following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on July 24, 2021 and Burlington Township on Aug. 16, 2021.
Tyler Barrett, 36, of Kane, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000 plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, Misdemeanor.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Barrett for the offense occurring on May 1, 2022.
