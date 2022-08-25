CHEMUNG — The Annual Chemung Sales Day and Chicken Barbecue is returning once again to the Town of Chemung to benefit the Chemung Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday.
According to department treasurer Gary Short, the yearly event has been going on for approximately two decades, and only took a brief hiatus during COVID.
“When it was started 20 years ago, it started out small and expanded to the point that the fire department took it over,” he said. “Ever since then, we’ve coincided it with our chicken barbecue. We only have a few fundraisers every year, and this is one of our biggest ones.”
Short explained that the department even cheaply rents space out of the fire hall for residents outside of town to participate in the community-wide rummage sales, which includes at least 30 households.
“It’s all about giving back and supporting the community, and in turn the community supports us,” Short said.
This year’s fundraiser will primarily go towards the department’s building repairs. In December 2020, the fire hall sustained $350,000 in damages from the blizzard that dropped four feet of snow across the region.
Earlier this month, Nucor and the Chemung United Methodist Church each donated $10,000 towards the repairs, but Short noted that more work is to be done.
“A lot of the work is being done by our own members,” he said.
The chicken barbecue kicks off Saturday from 11 a.m. until gone, with the sales day occurring at the same time all across town.
