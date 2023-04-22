WAVERLY — The Waverly School Board this week approved the district’s tentative budget for the 2023-2024 school year, which totals $38,148,058 and includes a tax levy increase of 2 percent.
District business manager Kathy Rote explained Thursday that the proposed spending plan is more than the current year’s budget of $34,964,417, and much of that increase will be funded by a healthy $3 million jump in state aid. She noted that the tax levy increase is just under the district’s tax cap of 2.09 percent.
Rote said the district is looking to add a number of positions to help add support for students, including two new RTI coordinators, an early interventionist, a special education teacher, technology teacher and art teacher. Additionally, the district is receiving $288,000 for “high impact tutoring” which will be spent on tutors, and the district is also looking to add a mental health interventionist through BOCES as well as a director of curriculum.
Specifically, the proposed budget is broken down as follows:
General Operations/Administration — $3,686,681, up over the current budget of $3,324,214
Program/Instruction — $26,940,446, up over the current budget of $24,274,858
Capital — $7,520,931, up over the current budget of $7,365,345.
A public hearing for the proposed spending plan is scheduled for 6 p.m., May 2 at the learning commons in the high school. Residents will be able to vote on the budget from noon to 8 p.m. on May 16.
