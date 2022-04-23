'Happy to clean the Earth'

WAVERLY — Dozens of students celebrated Earth Day on Friday by giving back to the planet on which we all live.
“I’m so happy that I get to clean the Earth,” quipped one young Waverly Central School District student.
Cleaning up the portion of the planet that is the Village of Waverly was the mission of many students as they scattered throughout the municipality to make their community a cleaner place.
A group of high school students cleaned up along Cayuta Avenue while a police escort kept watch from traffic.
“It’s a great community service,” Technology Teacher Fred Mills, who was supervising the group, said. “The goal is to get them to take pride in their community and not add to what they’re finding along the side of the road.”
Mills added that the group was his fabrication class, so they were used to getting their hands dirty.
“They’re a very hands-on group, so they’re not afraid of this,” he said. “And I know they’re happy to be able to keep their community clean.”
While that group cleaned up along Cayuta Avenue, other high school groups cleaned the areas of the Waverly Glen Park, East Waverly Park, Erie Alley and Broad Street.
Even younger students got in on the action. Lincoln Street Elementary School students cleaned around the school grounds, sidewalks and baseball field; Elm Street students took their cleaning skills to the playground, stadium, St. James Cemetery and around the Elm Street school facility; and middle school students cleaned up around the middle school/high school building, Ball Street Cemetery, the greenhouse, and Waverly Glen.
Director of Innovation, PK-6 Curriculum and Instruction Elizabeth McIntosh added that it “felt great” to be out in the community to support the environment and the students.
“It gets kids involved in the community and is just a great way to give back,” she said. “There’s pride in Waverly, and we want to show that by supporting the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.