Anonymous donor pledges $2K for Scooter’s Food Drive

An anonymous donor has generously stepped in with a $2,000 pledge for Scooter’s Food Drive, which is being held in memory of local activist Bill “Scooter” Snyder III, who passed away in January.
It is a “matching” pledge, meaning that for every donated dollar the drive collects, the donor will match it up to a total of $2,000, generating a total of $4,000 for the drive.
Snyder had supported many charitable organizations, including Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP). To honor his memory, and help one of his favorite charities, the Liz Terwilliger for Congress Committee has announced the launch of Scooter’s Food Drive to benefit CHOP.
“This surprise pledge comes at a critical time,” Terwilliger said. “This time of year is the slowest collection period for food drives, and CHOP is asking all of us for help. Scooter would have been a big part of this effort, so we all felt that we should recognize his commitment to the community by naming the drive in his memory”.
Scooter’s Food Drive wants to make sure that they can collect every dollar of the pledge and add thousands to CHOP’s food outreach. In order to collect matching funds from the community, the deadline for the drive has been extended to March 31st.
“This way, whoever donates $5 generates $10 for CHOP, $25 of help doubles to $50,” explained Terwilliger. “This is a great way for everyone to help the community. They can donate non-perishable foods as well as donating online or by mail.”
