At the August meeting of the Sayre Historical Society Board of Trustees Steve Bowen chairperson of buildings and grounds reported that the missing shingles on the roof had been repaired.
Mattison’s Tree Service provided a bucket truck that enabled our repairman the ability to reach the peeks of the building.
Bill Crocker and Meade Murtland chairpersons of the events committee reported that the Antique Appraisal Day went very well 52 items were appraised by Barb Kotasek and her son Chris.
Other events in the planning phase are History under the Stars on September 10, Jim Nobles will be presenting The Trolley Connecting our Valley-The Waverly, Sayre and Athens Trolley Company.
On September 24, Kathy Wiggs will be presenting a program on quilts and October 10, is the date for the Society’s annual Trivia Contest at the Sayre V.F. W.
During the finance report Steve Bowen reported that the sales tax has been filed.
Mike Frantz brought up the society’s new publication Railfan Road and the price was discussed and decided by the board.
Mike Frantz reported that the following items were accessioned into PastPerfect:
Floyd Burns – A box of postcards originally from Boyle’s Bookstore in Sayre
Barbara Hunter – Shoehorn from Carl’s Shoes in Sayre, a sewing tape measure from W.T. Grants, and a matchbook from Donut King, Sayre.
Sally Hickey — Trifles board game featuring Sayre businesses, items relating to Sayre businesses and photographs of Sayre Centennial activities (1991).
Nancy Murphy – A painting of a lantern and engineer’s cap by Mary Sherry of Waverly and lantern, railroad cap and seven railroad keys belonging to Elmore England, LVRR conductor.
Ron Kunst – One LVRR agent box with paperwork; LVRR ball-peen hammer, 4 LVRR wrenches, 4 LVRR chisels and a manual car mover.
Hannis family – Memorial sidewalk plaque for Virginia’s Dress Shop in Sayre, History of Bradford County by Elwyn Kie, a program from the Blessing of the Colors in Sayre (1945), History of the Lehigh Valley Railroad by Robert Archer, assorted newspapers, Alteri’s Funeral Home aspirin kit, and a black and white photograph of a Ukrainian group in traditional costume (1925).
Mary Ellen Kunst – Black and white photograph showing a D&H “shark” locomotive at Sayre, two photographs showing the Sayre station at night in winter and one postcard showing the Sayre station from the trackside.
The photographs are from Mike Aumick of Chemung.
Mary Lou Palmer – A conductor’s uniform including a jacket, vest, pants and tie belonging to H.J. Knouse, grandfather of the donor.
He received the first steel caboose from the Sayre Shops.
A large map booklet showing the “Consolidation of Eastern Railroads Proposed in Wabash Railway Company’s Application to the Interstate Commerce Commission,” dated June 28, 1929.
Tom Collins reported that ticket sales on the railroad quilt designed and created by Mary Lou Palmer were going well.
The quilt will be raffled off at Model Train Day in November.
Henry Farley reported that there were 109 visitors at the museum since the last meeting they came from NY, PA, FL, NJ, SC and NC.
In the Sayre Quarterly report Mike Frantz said: There is a September 1, deadline for Fall issue.
Mike Frantz reviewed the new booklet and said it was Inspired by a cover story in the October 2019 Trains magazine by Oren Hoelbok, the 28-page soft-cover booklet covers the so-called “Railfan Road” along Route 220 in Bradford County.
The booklet highlights railroad history along the highway starting at Waverly, N.Y. and including South Waverly, Sayre, Athens, Milan, Ulster, N. Towanda, Towanda, Monroeton and New Albany.
Side tours shed light on Barclay Mountain and on the ill-fated Pittsburgh, Binghamton and Eastern Railroad.
Over 26 rare photographs and illustrations are included.
The booklet was funded through the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
Mike Frantz further reported that the World War II exhibit will be ready September 11 and will have a booklet to accompany the exhibit.
The following items were posted on the Historical Society Facebook page:
Epiphany Eighth Grade Class of 1952 – 5,189 people reached; 562 engagements
Sayre Swimming Pool c. 1960 – 8,289 people reached; 2,282 engagements
George Matha’s Last Trip — 7,841 people reached; 839 engagements
Antique Day Reminder – 547 people reached; 22 engagements
Jonathan Guylas intern for the society has completed an inventory of the Robert Felt World War II scrapbook collection has been completed for the years 1941 through 1943.
The database includes the article’s title, the date and the page number of the scrapbook.
An inventory of the Evening Times bound newspapers has been started.
The Sayre Historical Society Museum is located on South Lehigh Avenue in downtown Sayre.
The museum is open Wednesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
For more information call 570-882-8221 or visit our website sayrehistoricalsociety.org or Facebook.
The Sayre Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, The Bradford County United Way and the generous support of the members of the Sayre Historical Society.
