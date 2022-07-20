SAYRE — A Sayre business owner is in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail after borough police charged him for allegedly forging checks out to his business illegally.
According to Sayre Police, Andrew William Vanderpool, 29, was charged with two felony counts of forgery and two misdemeanor counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
Police explained that officers first received a report of forged checks from a victim who informed them that two checks had recently been made out to Twin Tiers Staffing in the amounts of $140 and $150, respectively.
Police said officers located the business on Woodworth Street in Sayre, which was also where Vanderpool lived. Additionally, the owner of the building where the victim resided informed officers that Vanderpool recently had access to the facility to assist in a bug-spraying operation.
Officers eventually located Vanderpool, and he admitted to taking the victim’s checkbook during the extermination after observing it on a nightstand and writing at least two checks to his business, Twin Tiers Staffing.
Vanderpool was initially arraigned and jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail before Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox. His preliminary hearing was initially scheduled for Tuesday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley, but the hearing was continued for two weeks and his bail was revoked and reset to $100,000, according to court officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.