NRCS makes offer on former Sheshequin-Ulster Elementary building

NORTH ROME — The North Rome Christian School may have a new home for the 2022-23 school year, if all goes well in purchasing negotiations.
NRCS is interested in purchasing the old Sheshequin-Ulster Elementary School, located in Ulster and currently occupied by Beacon Light Behavioral Health System.
School Administrator Randy Reddinger noted that NRCS had first been interested in the Ulster building back in 2012, but the deal fell through for them at that time.
“I’m not sure exactly what caused that, because I was not here at the time,” said Reddinger. “It fell through and then we were content to stay here in the North Rome Wesleyan Church building.”
Reddinger noted that NRCS does not actually have an affiliation with the Wesleyan church, and that the school would like to have a building of its own.
With the Ulster building recently coming back on the market, members of the school board from NRCS toured the facility last week. An offer has been submitted by NRCS, but Reddinger was unsure of the exact amount. The school is currently waiting on a response.
“There’s a lot of little quirks that have to be worked out, as far as agreements and contingencies,” said Reddinger. “Obviously, the bottom line is the dollar amount.”
Reddinger went on to note that “nothing really is in cement at all — not even close to being in cement.”
At the same time that NRCS saw the Ulster building was back on the market, they also saw that the old Litchfield Elementary School was also being listed for sale.
Reddinger is excited about the prospect of a new building and the opportunities for growth that it would provide.
“We’ll all be under one roof,” said Reddinger, noting that students currently have to walk from building to building in North Rome. “There’ll be multiple restrooms, there’ll be multiple areas for them to broaden, so to speak — spread their wings, I should say — whether it’s in technology, or academics, educational process, it’ll be far better for them with that.”
Reddinger said that one downside would be that moving to Ulster would take NRCS outside 10 miles from the Wyalusing Area School District border, which means WASD would no longer be required to transport students to NRCS.
NRCS is hoping to establish an agreement with Wyalusing that will ensure transportation would continue if the school moves to Ulster. On the bright side, a move to Ulster would bring NRCS inside the 10 mile distance from the Troy Area School District border.
If the purchase of the Ulster building goes through, NRCS hopes to have it converted back to a school building in time for the 2022-23 school year.
