Helping brothers and sisters

WAVERLY — Every year for the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Holiday Auction, a GVCC committee selects a new recipient of the proceeds of the auction.
While GVCC Executive Director Jan Lee explained Thursday at the Wolverine Den in Waverly that it’s always a tough decision every year, it did not take long this year to decide on the Twin Tiers Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) program.
“They serve about 200 kids across the region,” Lee said. “I didn’t really know a lot about them, but they do so much for these kids and it’s a huge benefit. It really sparked our interest.”
BBBS has several different programs designed to help local youth, but the main program is the community-based initiative. Volunteers are matched with a child from six to 14 years of age. Matches spend time together two to four times a month, for a minimum of one year, to share activities in their community and build a positive mentoring relationship. These activities range anywhere from walks in the park, arts and crafts, cooking together, going to the movies, etc., according to BBBS’s website.
“We really feel like it’s a necessary program for the community,” Lee said. “It’s amazing how much it benefits these kids. It keeps them out of trouble, they perform better in school and stay more engaged.”
Lee added that the program is just as rewarding for volunteers as it is for youths — and she hoped that the holiday auction would help the organization attain more “bigs.”
“The holiday auction will be contributing to BBBS’s activity fund, which we hope will create more opportunities for these volunteers mentors to do fun activities with their ‘littles,’” she said.
Lee further explained that the holiday auction was held online again this year — as it has since the pandemic began — for two weeks in December. Numerous local businesses contributed nearly 100 items that were auctioned off throughout the event.
“We had some amazing gift baskets in the auction, $500 in Valley gift certificates from Guthrie — there were just so many and this event would not be possible with the support of our community.”
Lee also thanked Ingham Auction Services for its support in managing the online auction.
