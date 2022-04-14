OWEGO — Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey on Tuesday delivered her annual “State of the County” address at the courthouse in Owego, where she covered topics ranging from COVID-19 to sales tax revenue to economical challenges.
“During the last round of COVID in 2021, the county agencies provided vaccinations, COVID test kits, PPE, and financial assistance,” she stated. “We stepped up and provided needed support to the community. That is what we do.”
“Tioga County government is the framework that holds up the services, county employees are the boots on the ground that provide the services needed by the community,” Sauerbrey continued. “You may read about them in the newspaper or see them plowing snow along our roads, or when you get your license renewed. You will need them when looking for support for a disabled child, have mental health issues or a veteran transitioning out of the military. You will meet them when you vote, look for a better job, open a new restaurant or get a rabies shot for your dog. They will be there for you when you need help with heating costs, have an auto accident or the river floods over your street. They keep us safe, protect us from harm and help bring new business to our communities. These are the public servants paid for by your tax dollars that show up every day with one goal in mind to provide a better life for you, your family and your community.”
But the pandemic also had negative economic and social effects, Sauerbrey explained, noting that the number of people seeking mental health services has gone up, as has juvenile offenses — and the county is working through those with the help of school districts.
“Another problem is employee retention,” she said. “After the successful shift to remote work for many government agencies, the public sector has begun to weigh the benefits of hybrid work environments and reassess hiring practices. The challenge for government leaders is to be open to new ways of doing business, and still be responsible to the taxpayers.”
Sauerbrey said a pilot program to test remote work for county operations has been implemented, but added that “today’s workforce does not seem interested or ready to come back to work.”
“What needs to be done to attract employees in the future is yet to be seen,” she said.
After welcoming the three newest legislators to the county — District Four Legislator Jake Brown, District One’s Cliff Balliet and District Three’s Barbara Roberts — and paying respects to two former legislators who passed away — Ron Dougherty and Richard Huttleston — Sauerbrey delivered good news in terms of revenues.
“Sales tax collections in 2021 were up 19.2 percent, or $4 million over 2020,” she said. “As a reminder, the county shares 25 percent of these collections with our towns and villages. As part of this picture, in 2020 and in 2021 we cut our county budgets 10 percent for each year not knowing what the pandemic shut down would bring. It turned out that despite business restrictions the county did not suffer. The influx of cash from the Federal Stimulus checks enabled citizens to shop online and that brought in sales tax revenue. The same is holding true in 2022 with sales tax collections holding strong.”
Sauerbrey went on to say that Tioga County will receive a total of $9.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, and that projects to use those monies are in the works.
Those projects and organizations are:
- Veterans Suicide Prevention
- Tioga ASAP Community Organization
- Broadband projects
- Tioga County Suicide Prevention
- Tioga County Tourism
- Neighborhood Depot project
- Tioga County Land Bank
- Transitional housing/Catholic charities
- A New Hope Center
- Communications Towers for the Interoperable Radio Communications Project
- EMO/Ambulance study
- Cybersecurity upgrades
- Orthos Mapping imaging
- Public safety building upgrades
- Security Upgrade to 56 Main St.
- A truck wash facility.
“The largest amount of funds, $4 million, has been designated as a critical funding source of the ongoing $15 million project to upgrade our Interoperable Radio Communications for the County,” Sauerbrey said.
She also noted that the county will approach spending proposals cautiously due to inflation and supply chain problems.
“As we come out of the COVID pandemic, we have been advised by health officials to remain cautious and monitor your health, keeping in mind, if you are sick, stay home,” Sauerbrey said. “But let’s face it, we are ready for this to be done and over with. Good weather is in front of us and we are looking forward to being outside, celebrating community events and enjoying our families.
“I am optimistic that things are going to get better,” she continued. “So let’s get involved and help things along. Let’s help our communities and volunteer for a community project, attend a fundraiser for a non-profit or join the fire department. Fly your American flag, talk to your neighbors, or clean up your neighborhood. If we invest our time in our communities they will come back to life again. It’s time to come out of the darkness into the light.”
