SHESHEQUIN — On Monday, work began to restore the dilapidated portion of West Warner Hill Road in Sheshequin Township that caused the roadway to be closed three years ago.
Across the two stages of the endeavor, the total cost of the project will be approximately $23,000, according to township supervisor Kurt Lafy.
He explained that the project is broken into two stages. The first stage — being completed by S and A Construction — involves reinforcing the bank where erosion caused the road to be closed in the first place. Lafy added that the stabilization also includes the installation of large boulders to break up the flow of stormwater.
The second stage is to rebuild the road into a partial one-way roadway with stop signs on each end according to PennDOT specifications. That portion of the project is being done by MR Dirt.
Lafy noted that project is expected to be done by Oct. 15.
It has been approximately three years since a portion of West Warner Hill Road between Sheshequin Road and North Middle Road was closed down due to erosion from heavy rains. Since it was recurring problem, supervisors at that time opted to close that area of the road.
Previously, Lafy said the the primary goal of the work was to reopen the road at least for emergency vehicles.
Funding for the project is coming from the township’s general fund or Act 13 monies.
