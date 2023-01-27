Athens township approves possible WellNow facility on Elmira Street
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A preliminary plan was approved for the future construction of a WellNow Urgent Care facility on Elmira Street by the Athens Township Board of Supervisors at their monthly meeting on Wednesday.
According to a representative from The Cameron Group LLC, the company developing the facility, recently acquired just under .9 acres of land on 1990 Elmira St. and plans to demolish the building that is currently in place.
Additionally, a roughly 3500 square foot WellNow Urgent Care facility will be built including 33 parking spaces.
A history of confusion — Sayre to adopt new historic district?
SAYRE — History came to a head last week during Sayre Borough’s monthly council meeting as municipal officials attempted to set things right with borough’s historic district.
Although, technically, it’s almost not even a true historic district at all, according to Sayre Mayor and Historian Henry Farley.
“Our historic district was formed around 1986 or 1987 by someone not involved in the borough,” Farley explained. “It was not drawn by the borough. It’s not certified with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.”
Farley said the map as it currently exists has been the borough’s historic district since that time so the municipality could obtain state and federal grant monies for the Susquehanna River bridge project.
“When grant monies are used for projects like the construction of a bridge, things in the area have to be verified such as the possibility of a cemetery or an Indian burial ground or some other significant item,” he explained. “In this process, it was discovered that Sayre had no designated historic district and that was a criteria that had to be met to complete the project. The historic district with National Register eligible boundaries was decided upon by someone other than the Borough of Sayre as we had no idea that there was a district designated at that time.”
Athens students involved in football camp incident charged
ATHENS — The two Athens Area High School students who were allegedly involved in an incident that took place earlier this year at the Bloomsburg University campus have been charged, Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday.
The 17-year-old males, who were not identified by police, were charged with assault — bodily injury, for their alleged involvement in the incident, which took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. on July 25 during the Bloomsburg University football camp.
According to police, the victim reported being physically assaulted by two other classmates.
Former coroner sentenced to jail for stealing from ambulance service
Former Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman was sentenced to 11-and-a-half to 23 months of incarceration for stealing over $400,000 from Western Alliance Emergency Ambulance Services between 2014 and 2019. This theft occurred as he served as the ambulance nonprofit’s CEO.
Carman was prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. He received his sentence on Sept. 30 for felony theft by unlawful taking by Bradford County Court Judge Maureen Beirne. Carman will also have to pay restitution to WAES in the amount of $431,913.
The former coroner entered a plea agreement on July 1 in the criminal case. “His plea is not one of guilty, but, rather, of choosing not to contest the charges against him, recognizing that he still owes Western Alliance some money,” according to court documents.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office conducted a joint investigation into his alleged theft. WAES found out Carman committed embezzlement in February 2019 when the nonprofit was on the verge of bankruptcy, according to the criminal complaint. He resigned as CEO of WAES on March 4, 2019.
Local soldiers killed in Vietnam War remembered as The Wall That Heals holds opening ceremony in Sayre
SAYRE — “I got chills,” Penn-York Committee member Bob Flick said Thursday, The Wall That Heals backdropped behind him. “I looked over, and the biggest eagle you’ve ever seen was just hovering over the wall.”
“And I knew it was just all 127 saying ‘thank you for bringing us home,’” he stated.
Flick, along with his fellow committee member Sue Jarrett, was referring to the 127 individuals from Bradford County and the surrounding region who lost their lives to the Vietnam War. The scene he was describing was just the day before, when the Wall That Heals Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica first arrived at Riverfront Park in Sayre.
Thursday marked the opening ceremony for the wall’s visit to Sayre, which is open to the public 24 hours a day until 2 p.m. Sunday. The wall expands through most of the baseball outfield at the park, stretching 375 feet long and standing 7.5 feet tall at its highest point — the space needed for all 58,000 names inscribed on the wall.
Shapiro visits Bradford County during campaign stops
WYSOX — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro visited Wysox Sunday evening to meet with local residents at the Bradford County Conservation District.
The visit was one of many campaign stops that he made on Sunday that included Luzerne, Wayne and Susquehanna counties.
Shapiro discussed how he would lead Pennsylvania if elected governor and address a variety of issues that include public safety, the economy and protecting democracy. He specifically talked about how he plans to help rural Pennsylvania.
“We need to invest in public education, put vo-tech back in our schools and add a mental health counselor to our school buildings,” Shapiro said. “I think that we need to make sure that we invest in public safety, hire more state troopers and municipal police and grow the economy by connecting people to the Internet, raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour and investing in energy opportunities. These are some of the fundamental things I hear from all across rural communities.”
Tioga County out on village wing
WAVERLY — Tioga County’s involvement as a possible tenant in the unused portion of the village hall is essentially dead for the time being, according to Waverly Patrick Ayres.
Citing an email he received this week from Tioga County Legislator Marty Sauerbrey, Ayres stated that the county has “opted not to move forward” with the proposal of moving mental health services into the unfinished office space.
He explained that Sauerbrey said that the county did not receive enough information, such as the length and cost of a proposed lease for the space, and would also need to hire a contractor to renovate the interior of the wing — both of which led the county’s decision to pull out of the project.
The email coincided with fellow legislator Dennis Mullen’s words during this week’s village meeting, who also stated that that county needed more information as far as a cost for the project.
Local coaching legend Jim Ryder passes away
The Valley area lost a legend on Wednesday when former Tioga Central athletic director, teacher and coach Jim Ryder passed away.
Ryder coached the Tigers’ baseball and basketball teams for a combined 54 years. In that time, he led them to 584 wins, 16 IAC division championships, nine league titles, three Section IV championships, and three State Tournament Final Fours between the two sports.
Back in 2011, Ryder was selected by the Morning Times as the No. 9 Coach of All-time in the Valley area.
Longtime Chemung County legislator Brian Hyland passes away
CHEMUNG — Longtime Chemung County Sixth District Legislator Brian Hyland passed away on Sunday at Robert Packer Hospital. He was 77 years old.
With the general election two weeks away, Hyland’s death casts the future of his legislative seat into question. Hyland had won the primary to seek reelection against Ryan Purvis. The Sixth District includes the towns of Chemung, Baldwin, Van Etten and Erin.
Chemung Town Supervisor George Richter recalled Hyland as “an outstanding public servant” who attended every town meeting he could.
Guthrie surgeon returns after performing facial surgeries in Ukraine
SAYRE — Guthrie Surgeon Dr. John Frodel recently returned from Ukraine after he and a group of physicians from The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) performed surgery on those with facial injuries suffered in the Ukraine conflict.
The mission spanned across nine days with operations on about 40 patients with severe facial injuries.
Dr. Frodel shared that the journey of going to Ukraine began several years ago.
“It all goes back to about 25 years ago when there was the war on the former Yugoslavia,” Dr. Frodel said. “I was invited as part of a medical team to do war injuries in Croatia and it turned out to be very rewarding both in terms of the initial exposure and experience but then it became an educational experience. We went back many times watching these surgeons become much better at their skills and it’s just a win-win relationship. But, the scale was much smaller than what I saw start in late February and all I could do was think about how Ukraine was going to need a lot of help.”
Waverly police chief stepping down, Officer Buesink tabbed to replace him
WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly’s police department will kick off the new year with a new leader.
After 9 1/2 years as the village police chief, Dan Gelatt will be stepping down on Dec. 23.
During the village board of trustees meeting Tuesday, which Gelatt and several other officers attended, the board members thanked Gelatt for his years of dedication and service.
Trustees also unanimously approved Gelatt’s replacement — Officer Russell Buesink, Jr., who has been on the village force for three years.
