WAVERLY — Waverly trustees will be meeting next week to discuss their options for the village hall wing after bids to renovate the space came back higher than expected.
Village Mayor Patrick Ayres did not disclose the exact bid amounts during Tuesday’s regular meeting, but explained that he wanted to call a special meeting with his fellow board of trustees members next week.
“We need to think long and hard about this, because we may need to make some difficult decisions,” he explained. “We may need to borrow money to make this happen, and what will that look like? We need to make sure we look at all of our options.”
The meeting will be the latest development on an issue that dates back years for the village as trustees grapple with what to do with the unfinished wing, which has run into structural problems as officials have struggled to find a potential suitor to use the facility.
Discussions with Tioga County on what to do with the unused village wing go back months. There was initially significant interest from both sides to set up the location for the county’s mental health services, but the estimated cost of the renovations to make the space suitable for operations made it apparent that other county departments would need to set up in the wing as well to make it feasible.
The trustees meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Sept. 21 at the village hall on Ithaca Street.
