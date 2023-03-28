SAYRE — A Waverly man was jailed Saturday in lieu of $100,000 bail on several felony charges after he allegedly broke into his old home and stole a handgun.
According to Sayre police, Raymond Robert Andrews, 39, was charged with burglary, a grade-one felony; criminal trespass, a grade-two felony; and carrying a firearm without a license, a grade-three felony, for his alleged involvement in the incident which took place at approximately 12:45 p.m. Saturday on Spring Street in Sayre.
Police explained that officers were in the area on routine patrol when they observed Andrews exiting the Dandy Mini Mart. Officers knew there was an active warrant out on Andrews, so officers approached him and put him into custody without incident.
Upon searching Andrews, officers found a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm handgun in his right jacket pocket. Officers later confirmed that Andrews does not have concealed carry permit, police said.
Police said Andrews then told officers that he had entered his old house to obtain the gun, which does not belong to him. Police noted that Andrews’ former residence was condemned by municipal code enforcement and that he had trespassed onto the property.
Andrews was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox prior to being sent to jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on April 11.
