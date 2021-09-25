SPENCER – During the Spencer-Van Etten board of education meeting on Thursday, High School Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Beth Ebel-Ruocco gave a report on the district’s 2020-21 athletics.
In addition to many small purchases made to improve the programs, such as new uniforms and/or equipment for almost all sports, the district also invested in a new soccer/softball scoreboard.
“It was supposed to be actually up in early September (but) with COVID the delivery was a little slow and the weather kind of delayed things,” Ebel-Ruocco said.
She went on to say that installation of the scoreboard was scheduled to begin the day after the meeting.
According to Ebel-Ruocco, during the 2020-21 school year the district saw 71% of 7th and 8th graders, 78% of 9th and 10th graders, and 64% of 11th and 12th graders participating in sports, which averages out to 71% of all 7th-12th graders.
“As we know, athletics is super important in keeping kids connected to the school, giving them motivation to do well in school and keep their grades up,” said Ebel-Ruocco.
She also invited Athletic Trainer Preston Sample to speak to the board regarding his work with the student athletes.
Sample shared his recorded injury profile for the last sports year, which included 46 athletes with documented injuries.
“A documented injury for me is an athlete that comes to see me and the issue is something that I’ve seen them for more than one time,” Sample said. “Obviously if it’s a traumatic injury (or) if I make an immediate referral for it, it’s documented as well.”
Athletic injuries that occurred most often in the district included hamstring and quadricep strains, which Sample said was “kind of expected.”
“The athletes, they had a lot of chronic injuries because they were going from one season straight on to the next,” Sample said. “They did really good, honestly; they were very good about making sure to come in and see me before an injury got really bad ... it was busy, but it was fun, for sure.”
Other common injuries included ankle sprains, concussions, and rotator cuss injuries. Sample estimates that he sees about 20 students per day for various reasons.
“Sometimes I’m a therapist, sometimes I’m there to dress cuts, sometimes I’m there to just help with stretches,” said Sample. “A newer development — which kind of happened last year — is with how often the athletes had to go from practice to game to no break to practice to game, I got a lot of students to kind of buy into doing proactive rehab with me.”
“I had 36 athletic profiles last year where I had an individualized rehab program for each of those athletes,” he continued. “They would come in with me on a scheduled basis — two to three times a week — and just do preventative rehab.”
Ebel-Ruocco listed some notable accomplishments from last school year, including an undefeated varsity football team, an undefeated boys golf team, a varsity softball team that made it to sectionals, two small school division championships, and a Top Drawer 24 recipient.
“And did I mention that we condensed a full year of sports into four and a half months?” Ebel-Ruocco asked with a laugh.
In closing, Ebel-Ruocco noted that 76% of S-VE/SVEC teams qualified as scholar-athlete teams last year, meaning that “75% of the roster has an average (GPA) better than 90%.”
“Our goal for ‘21-22 is to get 100% of our student athletes at the scholar-athlete level,” Ebel-Ruocco said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.