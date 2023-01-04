SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing felony charges after he allegedly strangled a teenage boy on Christmas morning, according to borough police.
Police explained that Christopher James Vanauken, 35, was charged with strangulation, a grade-two felony; and endangering the welfare of children, a grade-one misdemeanor, for his alleged role in the incident, which took place at a Lincoln Street residence shortly after 7 a.m. on Christmas.
Police said officers responded to the residence after receiving a report that a 16-year-old male was just choked by Vanauken. When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said Vanauken held him on the ground choking him for about 20 seconds. Officers also observed red marks on the victim’s neck as well as an abrasion on the left side of the victim’s neck. EMS personnel were then requested to the scene.
Police said when Vanauken learned that officers were on their way, he fled the scene on foot, and officers were unable to locate him.
The victim explained to officer that the incident stemmed from a disagreement in which the victim would not let the dog out. When Vanauken let the dog outside himself, he allegedly kicked the dog. This caused the victim to be upset and approach Vanauken in order to push him away from the dog, and Vanauken subsequently began to choke the victim.
Vanauken was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley and subsequently jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.