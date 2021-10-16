NICHOLS — The Nichols Board of Trustees has hired an external auditing firm, EFPR Group, to correct errors in the 2019 budget that have prevented the state from accepting it, along with reviewing the 2020 budget for more of the same.
Despite the issues with the accounting for those years, Town Supervisor Kevin Engelbert was adamant that the issues were not the result of anything untoward.
“There was no misappropriation, there is just a need for accountant housekeeping. And it’s at a level of sophistication that we need outside help,” said Engelbert.
At issue were mistakes made by a previous bookkeeper no longer employed by the town combined with instability at the position that was exacerbated by the COVID pandemic.
According to town officials, the previous bookkeeper who handled accounting for the 2019 and 2020 budgets had been with the town for many years. Despite a stated desire to retire at the end of 2019, the bookkeeper was convinced to stay longer due to the COVID pandemic. To make matters more complicated accounting wise the replacement bookkeeper has also since resigned and been replaced.
Despite town officials being effusive in their praise for the current bookkeeper and the work they are doing, the issues identified with 2019 and potentially 2020 are too sophisticated for them to fix and the state is waiting.
“We didn’t have the numbers to submit to the state. Our previous bookkeeper didn’t do it and we didn’t realize that we didn’t have it done until (the town had to prepare financial information for the Federal Emergency Management Agency) ... and the previous bookkeeper was already gone,” Engelbert said.
Along with the issues with FEMA, without the corrections, Engelbert said the state will not accept the town’s annual financial report for those years.
“We need this for our annual report to send to the state to make sure books are run the way they should be,” Engelbert said.
While a general examination of the 2019 budget has not shown any missing funding overall, it did show that individual funds were not properly balanced.
“This is just to balance the books. Everything balances but the individual accounts haven’t been balanced. So the general fund, highway, sewer, water, things like that, they haven’t been zeroed out. Overall everything was fine but individual accounts need to be looked at and balanced,” Engelbert said.
As part of the process EFPR will have to ensure that expenditures were funded through the correct individual funds and, if they weren’t, to ensure the appropriate money is moved between funds to ensure everything is where it needs to be. So, for example, if a truck was purchased through the water department fund that fund would need to be reimbursed by the highway fund to properly balance out.
“We need to ensure that everything has been put where it needs to be or categorized where it needs to be and that the funding for items has come from the right accounts,” Engelbert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.