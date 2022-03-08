A Sayre man was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness following an incident that occurred at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre on March 6.
According to Sayre police, Michael Vincent Firestine, 47, was charged following an altercation between himself and hospital staff as well as police officers.
Firestine was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 6 and subsequently jailed on $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.
Retail theft
Two upstate New York women have been charged with retail theft following an incident that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township on Feb. 28.
According to township police, Seneca Summer Barber, 18, of Erin, and Sydney Renee Doster, 19, of Spencer, were charged after allegedly stealing $364.63 worth of merchandise from the store.
Both women are scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for preliminary hearings on April 12.
Drug possession
A Nichols man is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at a hotel in Athens Township on March 4.
According to township police, Brian Arno Nichols, 44, was charged after he was found by officers to be acting erratically and paranoid and later discovered to have marijuana and a methamphetamine pipe.
Nichols was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox and jailed in lieu of $45,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled for March 15.
